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The New York Sun
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Grief, Guns, and Denial: Why Ebola Centers Keep Burning in Eastern Congo

A wave of attacks on the treatment centers threatens to unravel one of the most serious outbreak responses the world has seen since Covid-19.

Health care workers don protective equipment at an Ebola treatment center at Monigi, Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 2, 2026.
Health care workers don protective equipment at an Ebola treatment center at Monigi, Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 2, 2026. Daniel Buuma/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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