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The New York Sun
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Harry and Meghan Could Be on Hook for ‘Eyewatering’ Millions for Failed Lawsuit as Tabloid Goes for the ‘Jugular’

Lawyers for King Charles III’s second son are in court this week haggling over how much he owes to the Daily Mail’s publisher.

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Jalen Brunson and Prince Harry on July 16, 2026 at New York City.
Jalen Brunson and Prince Harry on July 16, 2026 at New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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