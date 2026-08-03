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The New York Sun
National

Hate Crimes Surge at New York City Even as Murders, Shootings Hit Record Lows

Anti-Jewish incidents accounted for more than half of all confirmed cases, according to the city’s mid-year crime statistics report.

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NYPD officers patrol the city.
NYPD officers patrol the city. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL