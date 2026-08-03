Hate Crimes Surge at New York City Even as Murders, Shootings Hit Record Lows

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Anti-Jewish incidents accounted for more than half of all confirmed cases, according to the city’s mid-year crime statistics report.
Hate crimes in New York City rose nearly 10 percent in the first seven months of 2026, with anti-Jewish incidents accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases — even as murders, shootings, and other major crimes fell to the lowest levels ever recorded.
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