George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Hugging Face’s CEO is ambivalent about proposed legislation to allow Homeland Security to throttle or even terminate an artificial intelligence model during a ‘loss-of-control scenario.’
Published:
Updated:
Amid two widely publicized security breaches in which artificial intelligence models briefly went rogue, the CEO of a leading AI company is expressing ambivalence about giving federal officials too much authority over AI companies whose agents are growing increasingly self-aware.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Amid two widely publicized security breaches in which artificial intelligence models briefly went rogue, the CEO of a leading AI company is expressing ambivalence about giving federal officials too much authority over AI companies whose agents are growing increasingly self-aware.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.