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The New York Sun
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Hegseth, at Normandy, Urges Allies To Remember the Lessons of D-Day

‘We forgot that freedom is not free,’ the defense secretary said on the anniversary of the 1944 landing. ‘It is bought with purpose, with honor and with strength.’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth greets aging World War II veterans during ceremonies in Normandy, France, marking the anniversary of the 1944 D-Day invasion.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth greets aging World War II veterans during ceremonies in Normandy, France, marking the anniversary of the 1944 D-Day invasion. Department of Defense via X
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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