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The New York Sun
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Hegseth Says Scouting America Agrees To End All DEI Programs

The agreement conditionally ends a threat that the Pentagon will cut off support for the group ahead of a major jamboree this summer.

A Navy band performs at the 2010 National Scout Jamboree at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, on July 24, 2010.
A Navy band performs at the 2010 National Scout Jamboree at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, on July 24, 2010. Pfc. Sharmain Burch via Wikimedia Commons
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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