Search
The New York Sun
Editorials

High Court to Virginia: ‘Here Is the Limit of Your Authority’

In the gerrymander case, the Old Dominion’s highest tribunal puts the hay down where us mules can get to it.

Justice D. Arthur Kelsey, author of the Virginia Supreme Court's majority opinion against a partisan gerrymander, on March 2, 2026 at Richmond.
Justice D. Arthur Kelsey, author of the Virginia Supreme Court's majority opinion against a partisan gerrymander, on March 2, 2026 at Richmond. Mike Kropf-pool/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp