George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
‘I assume they have reason to believe it’s effective or they wouldn’t be beating the drum on it,’ the one-time presidential candidate says.
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Hillary Clinton is sounding the alarm for the Democratic Party, cautioning that Republican efforts to brand progressive candidates as “communists” and “socialists” could prove effective in the upcoming midterm elections — and that Democrats need to get their house in order to fight back.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Hillary Clinton is sounding the alarm for the Democratic Party, cautioning that Republican efforts to brand progressive candidates as “communists” and “socialists” could prove effective in the upcoming midterm elections — and that Democrats need to get their house in order to fight back.
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