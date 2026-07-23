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Why Did Hillel Carry a Brief for Harvard on Antisemitism?

Why in the world did the ‘largest Jewish campus organization in the world’ file and then retract its defense of the university?

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The campus of Harvard University at Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The campus of Harvard University at Cambridge, Massachusetts. AP/Elise Amendola
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

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