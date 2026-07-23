Why Did Hillel Carry a Brief for Harvard on Antisemitism?

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Why in the world did the ‘largest Jewish campus organization in the world’ file and then retract its defense of the university?
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Hillel International’s move to withdraw its amicus brief in support of Harvard University in its row with the Trump Administration over antisemitism prompts us to ask — how in the world did it get filed in the first place? Harvard is fighting to keep some $2.7 billion in federal funding, which the government sought to freeze last year on account of “brazen” antisemitism on campus. It is shocking that Hillel considered swinging behind Harvard.
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By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|