Hillel Scrambles Amid Backlash After Jewish Campus Org Defends Harvard in Antisemitism Case

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The top Jewish campus organization walked back a brief in support of Harvard just a day after Hillel’s attorneys filed the document in federal appeals court, saying the document had not been cleared.
The world’s foremost organization for Jewish students rushed Thursday to undo what public figures are calling a “shocking” and “depraved” legal filing saying Harvard University is “on the right track” in its response to charges of entrenched antisemitism on campus.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|