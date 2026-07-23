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The New York Sun
Education

Hillel Scrambles Amid Backlash After Jewish Campus Org Defends Harvard in Antisemitism Case

The top Jewish campus organization walked back a brief in support of Harvard just a day after Hillel’s attorneys filed the document in federal appeals court, saying the document had not been cleared.

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The Harvard chapter of Hillel International is represented in this image accompanying a report on the organization’s legal brief in the Harvard Crimson.
The Harvard chapter of Hillel International is represented in this image accompanying a report on the organization’s legal brief in the Harvard Crimson. Via X
JENNIFER DOHERTY
JENNIFER DOHERTY