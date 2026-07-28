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The New York Sun
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House Democrat Tries to Tie Taylor Farms’ Political Donations to FDA’s Cyclospora Outbreak Response

Firm gave Trump millions leading Robert Garcia to ask questions about an outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce from company’s Mexico subsidiary that infected nearly 2,000 people and left 98 hospitalized.

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Buckets of lettuce Paley Fenner via DVIDS
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

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