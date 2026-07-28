House Democrat Tries to Tie Taylor Farms’ Political Donations to FDA’s Cyclospora Outbreak Response

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Firm gave Trump millions leading Robert Garcia to ask questions about an outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce from company’s Mexico subsidiary that infected nearly 2,000 people and left 98 hospitalized.
Published:
Updated:
The top Democrat on the House Oversight committee is demanding answers from Taylor Farms, the lettuce company linked to a cyclospora outbreak in several states, on whether it tried to influence a Food and Drug Administration investigation.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.