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The New York Sun
Politics

House Prepares for Vote on National Defense Authorization Bill Amid Renewed Fighting With Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced a grilling from senators on Tuesday as Democrats seem prepared to block the bill in the Senate.

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Congressman Thomas Massie testifies during a Senate hearing.
Congressman Thomas Massie testifies during a Senate hearing. Luke Johnson/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

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