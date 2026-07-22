Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced a grilling from senators on Tuesday as Democrats seem prepared to block the bill in the Senate.
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The House is likely to pass the annual National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday to formalize policy changes and approve a framework for this year’s Pentagon funding even as lawmakers have been wringing their hands over renewed fighting with Iran.
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