Search
The New York Sun
Opinion

How a Christian Socialist Clergyman Gave America Its Pledge of Allegiance

Thirty-one words have become well embedded in American political culture. 

Gift this article
A bill is pending in Congress to mandate the return of the pledge to public schools.
A bill is pending in Congress to mandate the return of the pledge to public schools. Getty Images
BARTON J. BERNSTEIN
BARTON J. BERNSTEIN