How a Christian Socialist Clergyman Gave America Its Pledge of Allegiance

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Thirty-one words have become well embedded in American political culture.
This year, as Americans celebrate the 250th anniversary of their nation, many enthusiastically recite the 31-word Pledge of Allegiance — while others are less convinced that the nation is living up to its ideals. In this polarized setting, Congressman Dale Strong, an Alabama Republican, with 18 GOP co-sponsors, is proposing in the House a bill requiring that all schools receiving federal funds must have students recite the Pledge every day.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|