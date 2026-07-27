How a Satirical Social Media Post Burgeoned Into a Political Challenge to India’s Modi

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Launched as a Gen-Z student’s humorous response to a judge’s remark, the Cockroach Janta Party became a mass movement that forced the resignation of India’s education minister.
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Political analysts in India are scrambling to explain how a satirical internet meme grew into a movement that accomplished what the country’s traditional opposition parties have long been unable to do — unseat a prominent Cabinet minister and throw the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the defensive.
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