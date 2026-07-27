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The New York Sun
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How a Satirical Social Media Post Burgeoned Into a Political Challenge to India’s Modi

Launched as a Gen-Z student’s humorous response to a judge’s remark, the Cockroach Janta Party became a mass movement that forced the resignation of India’s education minister.

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Protesters react after India's education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, resigned in response to protests led by the Cockroach Janta movement at New Delhi on July 25, 2026.
Protesters react after India's education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, resigned in response to protests led by the Cockroach Janta movement at New Delhi on July 25, 2026. Vipin/AP
DAVID JONES
DAVID JONES

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