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The New York Sun
Justice

How a Self-Described #MeToo Feminist Decided Not To Convict Harvey Weinstein of Rape

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not ruled out taking the Hollywood producer to court again based on the accusations of former Weinstein paramour Jessica Mann.

A self-described feminist, Sarae Perez, speaking to reporters outside the Manhattan Criminal Court at New York on May 15, 2026, said that she didn't think the evidence was strong enough to convict Harvey Weinstein of the rape of Jessica Mann.
A self-described feminist, Sarae Perez, speaking to reporters outside the Manhattan Criminal Court at New York on May 15, 2026, said that she didn't think the evidence was strong enough to convict Harvey Weinstein of the rape of Jessica Mann. Photo by Marie Pohl
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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