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How Napoleon Came To Be the Greatest of All Conquerors

Conrad Black, in an excerpt from his new book, argues the French emperor lost everything in his lifetime, but he won all of it back in posterity.

'Napoleon in Imperial Costume,' by Jacques-Louis David, 1805.
'Napoleon in Imperial Costume,' by Jacques-Louis David, 1805. Wikimedia Commons
CONRAD BLACK

CONRAD BLACK

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