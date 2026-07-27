‘I Stand With the Jews,’ Sings British Pop Icon Boy George

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Singer slams ‘selective memory’ of people who are against Israel in song titled ‘Od Nirkod’ — ‘We Will Dance Again’ — released on X.
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The Culture Club frontman and British pop icon, Boy George, is making clear he stands with Israel, releasing a song that unapologetically expresses support for the Jewish state while criticizing a “selective memory” surrounding the war against Hamas.
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