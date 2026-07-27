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The New York Sun
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‘I Stand With the Jews,’ Sings British Pop Icon Boy George

Singer slams ‘selective memory’ of people who are against Israel in song titled ‘Od Nirkod’ — ‘We Will Dance Again’ — released on X.

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Burning Man is paying tribute to the victims of Hamas’s October 7 attack on the Nova Music Festival with an art installation dubbed “Nova Heaven.” 
Burning Man is paying tribute to the victims of Hamas’s October 7 attack on the Nova Music Festival with an art installation dubbed “Nova Heaven.”  Via NOVA HEAVEN
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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