If Mamdani Moves To Arrest Netanyahu, the Mayor Could Be the One Guilty of Breaking the Law

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Federal statute appears to preclude Hizzoner from siccing the NYPD on the premier of the Jewish state.
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Updated:
Mayor Mamdani’s declaration that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “belongs in the Hague” has put in sharp relief New York City’s 112th mayor’s quixotic quest to arrest the premier of the Jewish state.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|