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The New York Sun
Justice

If Mamdani Moves To Arrest Netanyahu, the Mayor Could Be the One Guilty of Breaking the Law

Federal statute appears to preclude Hizzoner from siccing the NYPD on the premier of the Jewish state.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech at City Hall on July 3, 2026 at New York City.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech at City Hall on July 3, 2026 at New York City. Anna Connors/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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