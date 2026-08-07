George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Kent Jones’s fine Arthur Schnitzler adaptation finds humor amid its Manhattan melancholy.
When news came in about Kent Jones’s new picture, “Late Fame,” I went scrambling to my bookshelves with a vague memory that a novel of the same name was wedged into them. There it was: A novella by the Viennese author and dramatist, Arthur Schnitzler. Born in 1862, Schnitzler would go on to hang with an impressive fin-de-siècle crowd, among them, the father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, the novelist Stefan Zweig, and the man who invented Bambi, Felix Salten. Schnitzler died in 1931 of a brain hemorrhage.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
When news came in about Kent Jones’s new picture, “Late Fame,” I went scrambling to my bookshelves with a vague memory that a novel of the same name was wedged into them. There it was: A novella by the Viennese author and dramatist, Arthur Schnitzler. Born in 1862, Schnitzler would go on to hang with an impressive fin-de-siècle crowd, among them, the father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, the novelist Stefan Zweig, and the man who invented Bambi, Felix Salten. Schnitzler died in 1931 of a brain hemorrhage.
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