When news came in about Kent Jones’s new picture, “Late Fame,” I went scrambling to my bookshelves with a vague memory that a novel of the same name was wedged into them. There it was: A novella by the Viennese author and dramatist, Arthur Schnitzler. Born in 1862, Schnitzler would go on to hang with an impressive fin-de-siècle crowd, among them, the father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, the novelist Stefan Zweig, and the man who invented Bambi, Felix Salten. Schnitzler died in 1931 of a brain hemorrhage.