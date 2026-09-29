Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘There are signs that leading up to the elections, our enemies will try to attack us,’ the Israeli leader says.
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Updated:
Elections in America and Israel are painting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Sunday visit to Abu Dhabi in political palettes. We’re far from shocked that politics takes place in the run-up to Israel’s October 27 vote. With the Iranian regime’s aggression against Arab Gulf states, though, there is much more to this hastened trip than meets the eye. As the Islamic Republic lashes out, a tightened regional cooperation is in order.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Elections in America and Israel are painting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Sunday visit to Abu Dhabi in political palettes. We’re far from shocked that politics takes place in the run-up to Israel’s October 27 vote. With the Iranian regime’s aggression against Arab Gulf states, though, there is much more to this hastened trip than meets the eye. As the Islamic Republic lashes out, a tightened regional cooperation is in order.
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