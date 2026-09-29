Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The pontiff and the president are lining up on opposing sides of what is emerging as a cultural and political flashpoint.
Pope Leo’s declaration that warnings about the malevolent potential of AI cannot be dismissed as “fake news” sets up a clash between the Bishop of Rome and President Trump.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Pope Leo’s declaration that warnings about the malevolent potential of AI cannot be dismissed as “fake news” sets up a clash between the Bishop of Rome and President Trump.
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