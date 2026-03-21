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The New York Sun
Foreign

Iran Claims Enhanced Missile Capability Bringing Most of Western Europe Within Range

American officials have confirmed that two missiles were fired at a British-American base at Diego Garcia but say neither reached its target.

An American B-2 bomber is seen landing at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean on March 12, 2026.
An American B-2 bomber is seen landing at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean on March 12, 2026. Via X
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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