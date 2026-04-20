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The New York Sun
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Iran Launches Drone Attack on U.S. Warships as Nuclear Talks Hang in the Balance

The attack comes after U.S. Marines board an Iranian-linked ship, with Tehran warning of further retaliation as talks falter.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released video of the interdiction of the motor vessel Touska in the Northern Arabian Sea by the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-111).
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released video of the interdiction of the motor vessel Touska in the Northern Arabian Sea by the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-111). Via CENTCOM
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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