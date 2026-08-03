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The New York Sun
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Is Andy Burnham Britain’s First 21st-Century Cultural Heavyweight Prime Minister?

The U.K’s latest leader has shown impressive artistic credentials with his distinctive brand of ‘LitPop’ but he will hope to avoid the cultural backlash that bedeviled his predecessors.

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Andy Burnham (left) with Matty Healy of the pop group 1975 at the Parklife Festival, Manchester in June 2017.
Andy Burnham (left) with Matty Healy of the pop group 1975 at the Parklife Festival, Manchester in June 2017. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage via Getty Images
ALEXANDER LARMAN

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