Is Andy Burnham Britain’s First 21st-Century Cultural Heavyweight Prime Minister?

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The U.K’s latest leader has shown impressive artistic credentials with his distinctive brand of ‘LitPop’ but he will hope to avoid the cultural backlash that bedeviled his predecessors.
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Britain’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham — the country’s seventh in the last decade — is many things. But what has been exciting the cultural and literary cognoscenti in his home country, far more than he is the first Roman Catholic inhabitant of 10 Downing Street, is that Mr. Burnham is the first premier to have read English literature at university, at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, no less.
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