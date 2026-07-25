Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Islamist Network’s Dramatic Ambush Exposes Failures of Russia’s Africa Corps in Mali

With a string of bloody attacks along the Gao-Kidal corridor, jihadists and Tuareg rebels have been tightening their grip across the Sahel.

Gift this article
This photo released by the Azaward Liberation Front (FLA) shows what they say is the aftermath of an attack by FLA separatist and jihadist militants at Gao, northern Mali, on July 18, 2026.
This photo released by the Azaward Liberation Front (FLA) shows what they say is the aftermath of an attack by FLA separatist and jihadist militants at Gao, northern Mali, on July 18, 2026. Azaward Liberation Front via AP
HOLLIE McKAY
HOLLIE McKAY

Published:
Updated: