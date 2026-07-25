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The New York Sun
Foreign

Israel Vows To Press Ahead With Samaria Heritage Park Despite UNESCO Designation of West Bank Site

The designation of the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Israel as a World Heritage Site is the latest sore point in a long-running feud between Israel and the UN organization.

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A Palestinian visitor takes a photo at the West Bank historical site of Sebastia, considered to be the ancient capital of Northern Israel, Samaria on November 20, 2025.
A Palestinian visitor takes a photo at the West Bank historical site of Sebastia, considered to be the ancient capital of Northern Israel, Samaria on November 20, 2025. Nasser Nasser/AP
DAVID JONES
DAVID JONES