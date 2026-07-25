Israel Vows To Press Ahead With Samaria Heritage Park Despite UNESCO Designation of West Bank Site

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The designation of the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Israel as a World Heritage Site is the latest sore point in a long-running feud between Israel and the UN organization.
Israeli officials say they will not be deterred from developing a tourist park at the West Bank archaeological site of Sebastia — considered to be the ancient capital of Northern Israel, Samaria — by a United Nations agency’s designation of the ruin as a World Heritage Site.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|