Trump Warns America Will Face a Ceuta-Like Surge of Migrants If Republicans Are Not in Power

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Spain’s prime minister insists a recent Supreme Court ruling, and not the country’s amnesty program, is to blame for the influx.
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President Trump says the influx of tens of thousands of migrants at Ceuta foreshadows what America’s border with Mexico will look like if voters cast their ballots for Democrats, as Italy says it is closing its border with Spain due to security concerns.
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