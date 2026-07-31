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The New York Sun
Foreign

Trump Warns America Will Face a Ceuta-Like Surge of Migrants If Republicans Are Not in Power

Spain’s prime minister insists a recent Supreme Court ruling, and not the country’s amnesty program, is to blame for the influx.

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Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, July 30, 2026.
Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, July 30, 2026. AP/Antonio Sempere
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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