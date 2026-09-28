Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The special counsel will testify under oath on Tuesday about the investigation that led to the charging of President Trump.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is scheduled to testify on Tuesday before Senate Republicans — an appearance that comes as the Department of Justice weighs whether to criminally charge him. That decision will ultimately be made by Attorney General Todd Blanche.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Special Counsel Jack Smith is scheduled to testify on Tuesday before Senate Republicans — an appearance that comes as the Department of Justice weighs whether to criminally charge him. That decision will ultimately be made by Attorney General Todd Blanche.
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