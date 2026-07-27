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The New York Sun
Justice

Comey Moves To Dismiss Criminal Case Against Him for ‘Lack of a True Threat’ to Trump

The former FBI director argues that prosecuting him would ‘sharply depart from our Nation’s history and tradition.’

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A former FBI Director, James Comey, speaks at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025 at New York City.
A former FBI Director, James Comey, speaks at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025 at New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN