Comey Moves To Dismiss Criminal Case Against Him for ‘Lack of a True Threat’ to Trump

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The former FBI director argues that prosecuting him would ‘sharply depart from our Nation’s history and tradition.’
The former director of the FBI, James Comey, on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the latest criminal case brought against him by the Department of Justice, offering an early constitutional challenge to a prosecution that could founder before trial.
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