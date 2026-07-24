Jewish Leaders, After Stabbings in Manhattan, Accuse Mamdani of Fanning Hate

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Jewish leaders in New York City are accusing Mayor Zohran Mamdani of inciting antisemitism after two men were stabbed Thursday in Manhattan in incidents that are being investigated as possible hate crimes.
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By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|