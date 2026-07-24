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The New York Sun
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Jewish Leaders, After Stabbings in Manhattan, Accuse Mamdani of Fanning Hate

The New York City mayor is being blasted for rhetoric that may be causing Jews to become targets of violence.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech at City Hall on July 3, 2026 at New York City.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech at City Hall on July 3, 2026 at New York City. Anna Connors/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

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