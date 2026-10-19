Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The Combat Antisemitism Movement tells the Sun that there is a campaign to blame Jews.
Despite images of masked protesters carrying Palestinian flags or signs denouncing Jews, antisemitic influencers are trying to recast the violent riots in France as the fault of Jews.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Despite images of masked protesters carrying Palestinian flags or signs denouncing Jews, antisemitic influencers are trying to recast the violent riots in France as the fault of Jews.
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