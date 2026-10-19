The anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil is making a last-ditch démarche to dodge deportation, asking today for a hearing at the Supreme Court. Mr. Khalil is among a number of campus agitators whose advocacy for the Palestinian Arab cause is creating what Secretary of State Rubio calls “a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.” President Trump aims to expel the likes of Mr. Khalil, who now seeks shelter under the Constitution.