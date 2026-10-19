Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The anti-Israel agitator, in a bid to dodge deportation, files for a hearing by the Supreme Court.
The anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil is making a last-ditch démarche to dodge deportation, asking today for a hearing at the Supreme Court. Mr. Khalil is among a number of campus agitators whose advocacy for the Palestinian Arab cause is creating what Secretary of State Rubio calls “a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.” President Trump aims to expel the likes of Mr. Khalil, who now seeks shelter under the Constitution.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil is making a last-ditch démarche to dodge deportation, asking today for a hearing at the Supreme Court. Mr. Khalil is among a number of campus agitators whose advocacy for the Palestinian Arab cause is creating what Secretary of State Rubio calls “a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.” President Trump aims to expel the likes of Mr. Khalil, who now seeks shelter under the Constitution.
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