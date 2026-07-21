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The New York Sun
Politics

Johnson Backs Banning Lawmakers From Sex, Dates With Congressional Staff

Members of Congress are currently only banned from cavorting with those who work directly for them.

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Representative Tony Gonzalez had engaged in an affair with a former staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who took her own life last year by setting herself on fire.
Representative Tony Gonzalez had engaged in an affair with a former staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who took her own life last year by setting herself on fire. Via X
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE