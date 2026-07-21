Johnson Backs Banning Lawmakers From Sex, Dates With Congressional Staff

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Members of Congress are currently only banned from cavorting with those who work directly for them.
Amid a series of sexual harassment and assault scandals that have rocked Capitol Hill in recent years, Speaker Mike Johnson says he supports a new measure to try to crack down on relationships between lawmakers and staff — by banning the practice altogether. Under current rules, lawmakers are allowed to engage in sexual relationships with staff members so long as those staffers don’t work directly for that particular member of Congress.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|