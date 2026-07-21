Johnson Embarks on Ambitious Legislative Week, Hoping Conservatives Won’t Again Gum Up House’s Work

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The speaker is trying to pass four critical bills before he sends his colleagues home for the summer recess.
Speaker Mike Johnson is embarking on what may be the most ambitious legislative week of his political life, trying to pass four critical bills before sending his colleagues home for a six-week summer recess. The most important challenge will come on Tuesday when he tries to pass a procedural measure that will open up the House floor for the next three days.
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