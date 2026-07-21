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The New York Sun
Politics

Johnson Embarks on Ambitious Legislative Week, Hoping Conservatives Won’t Again Gum Up House’s Work

The speaker is trying to pass four critical bills before he sends his colleagues home for the summer recess.

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Speaker of the House Mike Johnson enters the Capitol on July 20, 2026.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson enters the Capitol on July 20, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE