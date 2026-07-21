Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The judge says the lawsuit failed to allege that the details report was ‘false,’ and that the insurance giant was merely upset it created what it called a ‘false impression.’
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A Delaware judge has dismissed insurance giant UnitedHealth’s defamation lawsuit against the Guardian, finding that a bombshell report into a secretive practice of paying bonuses to nursing homes to limit hospital transfers was “substantially true.”
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