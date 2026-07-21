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The New York Sun
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UnitedHealth Loses Defamation Suit Over Honest Telling of Forsaking Oldsters’ DNR Wishes for Bottom Line

The judge says the lawsuit failed to allege that the details report was ‘false,’ and that the insurance giant was merely upset it created what it called a ‘false impression.’

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A patient receiving end of life palliative care.
A patient receiving end of life palliative care. Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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