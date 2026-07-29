Judge Rules He Has No Say Over Blogger Who Called Kash Patel a ‘Googly-Eyed’ ‘Chud’

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The term ‘chud’ comes from the 1980s horror movie C.H.U.D., which stands for ‘Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers.’
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A federal judge has tossed FBI Director Kash Patel’s $10 million defamation lawsuit against a blogger who called him a “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch” and a “blatantly incompetent chud” — and the blogger is wasting no time celebrating.
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