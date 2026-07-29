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Judge Rules He Has No Say Over Blogger Who Called Kash Patel a ‘Googly-Eyed’ ‘Chud’

The term ‘chud’ comes from the 1980s horror movie C.H.U.D., which stands for ‘Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers.’

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FBI Director Kash Patel listens to President Trump before he signs executive orders in the Oval Office on September 25, 2025.
FBI Director Kash Patel listens to President Trump before he signs executive orders in the Oval Office on September 25, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

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