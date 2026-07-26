Just 10 Minutes of Forest Birdsong Cuts Stress, Study Finds

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Researchers recruited 106 student volunteers to test their responses to natural forest sounds versus city traffic in different environments.
A short burst of nature — just 10 minutes — may be enough to meaningfully reduce stress in college students, according to new research from North Carolina State University.
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