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The New York Sun
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Just 10 Minutes of Forest Birdsong Cuts Stress, Study Finds

Researchers recruited 106 student volunteers to test their responses to natural forest sounds versus city traffic in different environments.

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A birdhouse decorates a homeowner’s field at Lovell, Maine, on August 17, 2025.
A birdhouse decorates a homeowner’s field at Lovell, Maine, on August 17, 2025. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL