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The New York Sun
Education

Justice Department Investigates Harvard’s Financial Aid Program for Alleged Discrimination Against Americans

The review focuses on whether the university is illegally using foreign donations, particularly those from China, to provide financial aid to students on the basis of their national origin.

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An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem at the Great Hall of the People at Beijing, November 9, 2017.
An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem at the Great Hall of the People at Beijing, November 9, 2017. AP/Andy Wong, file
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT