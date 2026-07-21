Justice Department Investigates Harvard’s Financial Aid Program for Alleged Discrimination Against Americans

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The review focuses on whether the university is illegally using foreign donations, particularly those from China, to provide financial aid to students on the basis of their national origin.
The Justice Department is investigating whether Harvard University is discriminating against Americans through its financial aid program.
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