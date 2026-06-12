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The New York Sun
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Justice Department Probes Philadelphia After It Revokes Gun Permits From Members of Anti-ICE, Black Panther Inspired Group

The head of the civil rights division says law-abiding citizens should not ‘worry that their city will revoke their means of self-defense.’

The Justice Department said it is investigating to determine whether the Philadelphia Police Department unconstitutionally uses a 'vague ‘good cause’ standard to cancel permits to carry firearms.'
The Justice Department said it is investigating to determine whether the Philadelphia Police Department unconstitutionally uses a 'vague ‘good cause’ standard to cancel permits to carry firearms.' AP/Brittainy Newman, file
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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