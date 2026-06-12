Justice Department Probes Philadelphia After It Revokes Gun Permits From Members of Anti-ICE, Black Panther Inspired Group

‘Ask E. Jean’ Is a Hagiographic Look at the Gonzo Writer Who Has Twice Bested Trump in Court
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
The head of the civil rights division says law-abiding citizens should not ‘worry that their city will revoke their means of self-defense.’
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JOSEPH CURL|