Justice Gorsuch, Contra J.D. Vance, Emphatically Disputes That America Is a Christian Nation

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The iconoclastic Coloradan has emerged as a champion of religious liberty at the high court.
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Justice Neil Gorsuch’s emphatic comments this weekend rejecting the notion that America is a Christian nation offer a bracing view of how the jurist views the nation’s foundations.
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