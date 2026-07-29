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The New York Sun
National

Justice Gorsuch, Contra J.D. Vance, Emphatically Disputes That America Is a Christian Nation

The iconoclastic Coloradan has emerged as a champion of religious liberty at the high court.

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Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks at the Reagan Library on May 5, 2026 at Simi Valley, California.
Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks at the Reagan Library on May 5, 2026 at Simi Valley, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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