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The New York Sun
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Kamala Harris To Kick Off Tour with Speech at Al Sharpton’s Conference, Signaling 2028 Run

The former vice president is then set to travel through the south, where she will speak at a number of state Democratic party functions.

Kamala Harris speaks at a 'Yes On Prop 50' volunteer event at the LA Convention Center on November 1, 2025 at Los Angeles.
Kamala Harris speaks at a 'Yes On Prop 50' volunteer event at the LA Convention Center on November 1, 2025 at Los Angeles. Jill Connelly/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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