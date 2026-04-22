Search
The New York Sun
Opinion

Kash Patel and Senator David McCormick Team Up To Fight Fentanyl in Pennsylvania

While the state’s death rate due to fentanyl overdoses has significantly decreased over the past year and a half, there is still work to be done. 

Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, seen here on July 19, 2021, is plagued by rampant drug abuse.
Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, seen here on July 19, 2021, is plagued by rampant drug abuse. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
SALENA ZITO

SALENA ZITO

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp