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The New York Sun
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Kennedy Doubles Down on Trump’s Legal Protection of Weedkiller Glyphosate Amid MAHA Outrage

Advocating for new farming methods, the Health and Human Services Secretary says a crisis would occur if the current American agricultural system stopped using chemicals that it ‘depends heavily’ on for global food production.

President Donald Trump listens as the health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks at the White House on October 16, 2025.
President Donald Trump listens as the health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks at the White House on October 16, 2025. Alex Brandon/AP
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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