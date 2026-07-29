Kentucky Fried History: Colonel Sanders’s Home Goes Up for Auction

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Devotees of fried chicken, white suits, and one iconic pitchman still have a chance to live in the footsteps of Colonel Sanders. The Kentucky Fried Chicken founder’s home and headquarters, complete with fixtures and furnishings, is on the auction block at Kentucky until midnight Thursday.
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