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The New York Sun
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Kentucky Fried History: Colonel Sanders’s Home Goes Up for Auction

The auction house selling the KFC founder’s 3-acre commercial property describes it as “a living piece of American business history.”

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Auctioneer Jonathan Klunk surrounded by items owned by Colonel Sanders on July 22, 2026, in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Auctioneer Jonathan Klunk surrounded by items owned by Colonel Sanders on July 22, 2026, in Shelbyville, Kentucky. AP/Dylan Lovan
ALEX ZDAN
ALEX ZDAN