Key GOP Senators Give Blanche’s Attorney General Nomination a Frosty Reception

Trump Digs in on Bill Pulte To Lead Up National Intelligence, Telling Democrats That He Will Not Negotiate on FISA
By MATTHEW RICE|
One lawmaker floated the possibility of holding up the nomination if the administration does not adhere to certain policy demands.
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