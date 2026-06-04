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The New York Sun
Politics

Key GOP Senators Give Blanche’s Attorney General Nomination a Frosty Reception

One lawmaker floated the possibility of holding up the nomination if the administration does not adhere to certain policy demands.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during a Senate hearing.
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during a Senate hearing. Win McNamee/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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