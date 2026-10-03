There is something to be said for a hot-ticket London play that features debates between John Maynard Keynes and Friedrich Hayek. “The Standard of Living,” a new work by prolific theatrical British hit-maker James Graham, tells the story of Keynes, the Cambridge professor who died in 1946, aged just 63, bequeathing an immense philosophical influence upon Western economic policy and institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank. The play, which opened earlier this week at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket, is something of a love letter to a man whom Mr. Graham patently adores.