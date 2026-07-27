Knives Out for DNC Chairman Ken Martin After Reports of Paranoia, Mismanagement at Party Headquarters

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘It’s clear no one respects him and he is terrible at the job,’ one Democratic strategist says.
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After a series of reports disclosing an incident in which the Democratic National Committee chairman allegedly threw a phone near a subordinate, some top Democrats say the time has come for Ken Martin to go.
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