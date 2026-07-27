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The New York Sun
Politics

Knives Out for DNC Chairman Ken Martin After Reports of Paranoia, Mismanagement at Party Headquarters

‘It’s clear no one respects him and he is terrible at the job,’ one Democratic strategist says.

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The Democratic National Committee chairman, Ken Martin, speaks at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland on February 1, 2025.
The Democratic National Committee chairman, Ken Martin, speaks at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland on February 1, 2025. Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

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