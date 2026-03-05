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The New York Sun
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Kristi Noem Out as Homeland Security Secretary Following Congressional Criticism Over Spending, ICE Tactics

The secretary’s tenure has been marred by the killing of protesters by immigration enforcement officers, corruption allegations, and her relationship with a subordinate in the department.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appears for an oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol Tuesday.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appears for an oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol Tuesday. AP/J. Scott Applewhite
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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