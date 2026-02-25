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The New York Sun
Education

Larry Summers, in Final Career Blow, Will Leave Harvard Under Epstein Cloud

The former university president will relinquish his professorship and university professor title following the release of emails documenting his intimate relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Treasury secretary, Larry Summers, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 9, 2025.
The former Treasury secretary, Larry Summers, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 9, 2025. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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