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The New York Sun
Arts+

Les Misérables Revolutionizes Radio City With a Vengeance

A grand operatic revival of Victor Hugo’s 19th-century epic bucks the recent trend toward smaller, more immersive productions of 1980s blockbuster musicals.

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Samantha Barks as Fantine in 'Les Misérables.'
Samantha Barks as Fantine in 'Les Misérables.' Matt Crockett
SIMON GOLDSTEIN
SIMON GOLDSTEIN

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