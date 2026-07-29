Les Misérables Revolutionizes Radio City With a Vengeance

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
A grand operatic revival of Victor Hugo’s 19th-century epic bucks the recent trend toward smaller, more immersive productions of 1980s blockbuster musicals.
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Here’s a fun fact. The first Broadway musical adaptation of “Les Miserables” was not the almost unbelievably successful 1980 show by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg, and Jean-Marc Natel, with English lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, which currently is being seen in a colossal new production at Radio City, and soon enough, worldwide.
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